Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $249,510.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total transaction of $374,100.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.17 and a 200-day moving average of $183.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

