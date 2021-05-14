Insight Protocol (INX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $411,218.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $318,105.82 and approximately $411,218.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 36.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00091593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $620.46 or 0.01208247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00069114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00114015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.