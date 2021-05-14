Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of INSE opened at GBX 15.69 ($0.20) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.12. The company has a market capitalization of £152.57 million and a P/E ratio of -10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. Inspired Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19 ($0.25).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Inspired Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.07%.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

