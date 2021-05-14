Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 2,156 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $173.53. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,702. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

