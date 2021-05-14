Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.00. 2,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

