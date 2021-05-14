Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.1% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.52. 66 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822,235. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.40. The stock has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.