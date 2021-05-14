Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

