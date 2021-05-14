Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 180 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA PBE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

