Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,606 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,875,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,225,000 after acquiring an additional 687,793 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,587,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,113,000 after acquiring an additional 220,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.23. 222,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,929,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $361.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

