Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Raised by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 754.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,301 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Insulet worth $55,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.93.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PODD traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,945. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $164.40 and a twelve month high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.