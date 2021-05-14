Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Set at C$20.00 by CSFB

CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IPL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.48.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE:IPL traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.87. The company had a trading volume of 345,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,464. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.13 and a twelve month high of C$18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.16.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.