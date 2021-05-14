Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.87. The stock had a trading volume of 60,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,068. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

