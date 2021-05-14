Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Raised to $47.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFSPF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of IFSPF stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. Interfor has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

