Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$41.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

IFP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$34.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$7.93 and a 1 year high of C$38.50.

In other Interfor news, Director E. Lawrence Sauder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.18, for a total value of C$267,756.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,774 shares in the company, valued at C$8,054,511.61. Also, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.