Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$41.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
IFP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
Shares of TSE:IFP opened at C$34.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$7.93 and a 1 year high of C$38.50.
Interfor Company Profile
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
