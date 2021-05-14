International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

