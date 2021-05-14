International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 56260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,924,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after acquiring an additional 182,454 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 192.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,308 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.34.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

