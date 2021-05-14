Internet Computer Price Up 8.5% Over Last Day (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $321.38 or 0.00636385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded flat against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion and $641.01 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00081029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00239128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.37 or 0.01210633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.08 or 0.01031835 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,213,678 coins and its circulating supply is 123,949,678 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

