Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.60 at Laurentian

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective raised by Laurentian from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.31.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.12. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.12 and a 52-week high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

