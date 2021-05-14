Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 14743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.93.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

