Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Raised to $39.00 at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.42.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 22,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.