Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$32.88 and last traded at C$32.26, with a volume of 204586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

