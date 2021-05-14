Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $403.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $270.91 and a one year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

