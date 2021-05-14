Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 8,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,408,854. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Inuvo news, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,369 shares of company stock valued at $176,158 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

