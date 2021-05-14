Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Invacare from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:IVC opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Invacare has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $293.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Invacare by 33.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 666,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 156.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 504,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,828,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 174,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

