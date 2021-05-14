Inverness Counsel LLC NY Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,175 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $33,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $196.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average of $157.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.