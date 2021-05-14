Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 213,945 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,945 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,955,000 after buying an additional 478,938 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 919,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

XEL stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

