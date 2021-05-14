Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of PEJ stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.