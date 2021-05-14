Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $61.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63.

