Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 326,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.