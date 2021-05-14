Investors Buy High Volume of Bridgetown 2 Call Options (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,607% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTNB opened at $9.96 on Friday. Bridgetown 2 has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTNB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $7,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $512,000.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.