Investors Buy Large Volume of Vital Farms Call Options (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,014 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 904% compared to the average volume of 101 call options.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $571,578.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,043 shares in the company, valued at $732,893.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,487 shares of company stock worth $4,898,635.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VITL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

