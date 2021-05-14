Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,231 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 630% compared to the typical volume of 1,538 call options.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

