Investors Purchase High Volume of ChampionX Call Options (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,817 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,103% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

CHX opened at $24.72 on Friday. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

