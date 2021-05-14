Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS IVVGF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

