IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lifted to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $230.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.77.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $190.19 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.95 and its 200-day moving average is $218.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,047 shares of company stock worth $3,112,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after buying an additional 103,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,630,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.