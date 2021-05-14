iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.