iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,720 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,293,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.04 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.97.

