iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.