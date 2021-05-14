iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.