iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.84. The company had a trading volume of 187,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

