iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 121,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 368,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 310,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

