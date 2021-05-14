iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

