iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.