Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 35,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 61,227 shares.The stock last traded at $5.45 and had previously closed at $5.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

