IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%.

IZEA Worldwide stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

