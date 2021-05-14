IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.93

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $2.75. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 2,501,602 shares traded.

IZEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

