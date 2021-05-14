J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.633 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

J & J Snack Foods has increased its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $169.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.60. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $169.88.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

