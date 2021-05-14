James A. Varilek Sells 71,250 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,751. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Olin by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 83,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,772,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

