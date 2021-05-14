Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Sells $3,147,000.00 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,033.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dean Hager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00.

JAMF stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Jamf by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $2,484,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 451,081 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Jamf by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.