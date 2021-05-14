Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.35.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $316.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.03 and a 1 year high of $334.18.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.